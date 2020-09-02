Aldi Help Raise Awareness of the Outstanding Food and Drink from Wales

Aldi is supporting the Welsh Government’s Food and Drink Initiative, #CaruCymruCaruBlas #LoveWalesLoveTaste campaign, by displaying the iconic heart shaped campaign emblem on all packs of their Welsh potatoes sold in stores throughout Wales.

Throughout September, over one million packs of potatoes, grown and supplied by Pembrokeshire based Puffin Produce Ltd, will display the #CaruCymruCaruBlas #LoveWalesLoveTaste heart shaped logo, highlighting to the Welsh consumer that Aldi potatoes are all grown, picked and packed in Wales.

Puffin Produce have enjoyed an ongoing partnership with Aldi, having started working with the supermarket in 2017, supplying their Pembrokeshire potatoes to Aldi’s Welsh stores throughout the year.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said:

“We are delighted to support both the #LoveWalesLoveTaste campaign and Puffin Produce by displaying the logo on our Welsh potatoes to highlight their origin and amazing quality to our customers.”

The #CaruCymruCaruBlas #LoveWalesLoveTaste campaign, which is a joint initiative between the Welsh Government and Menter a Busness, aims to encourage people to support Welsh producers and retailers by buying Welsh food and drink products.

The campaign was launched in July, with two separate days of Welsh food and drink celebrations providing people with an opportunity to thank those who have been working hard to feed the nation during the coronavirus pandemic. A further Welsh Food & Drink Celebration Day is planned for September 4th

.

Lesley Griffiths, the Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs said:

“I am very pleased to see Aldi backing the industry campaign in this way, which shows their commitment to championing Welsh quality. It is important that consumers have the opportunity to buy Welsh produce, and we are

pleased that Aldi have welcomed and come on board with the #CaruCymruCaruBlas #LoveWalesLoveTaste campaign.”

The Minister added:

“As food producers and businesses across Wales have been hit hard by the recent pandemic, it is more important than ever that we continue to show our support for Welsh food and drink businesses. “That’s why we launched the #CaruCymruCaruBlas #LoveWalesLoveTaste campaign, to encourage

Welsh consumers to continue supporting our producers and retailers, and to encourage them to buy

high quality local Welsh produce.”

Huw Thomas, Managing Director of Puffin Produce Ltd said:

“The commitment from Aldi to display the #CaruCymruCaruBlas #LoveWalesLoveTaste campaign emblem on our Pembrokeshire potatoes is great news for us. Not only is it a vote of confidence in the quality of our home-grown Welsh produce, but it is also important to us that consumers have the opportunity to buy Welsh produce. It’s fantastic to be working closely with Aldi on this project and to be able to highlight to shoppers that the potatoes

they are buying from Aldi stores in Wales are all grown, picked and packed in Wales.”

The third Welsh Food and Drink celebration day will be held on September 4th with producers and retailers downloading the #CaruCymruCaruBlas digital packs in readiness for the final campaign launch.