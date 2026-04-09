‘Aldi Effect’ Delivers a Boost as New Deeside Community Grows

The opening of a new Aldi supermarket in Deeside has been linked with increased demand for new homes.

Summers Bridge has been one of Anwyl's most popular developments since Aldi’s arrival and the homebuilder is about to welcome its 100th new homeowner.

According to Anwyl, the opening of Aldi, alongside Greggs and electric vehicle charging facilities, has attracted new footfall to the area and led to renewed interest from those who want to join a thriving new neighbourhood.

Graeme Gibb, sales director for Anwyl Homes Cheshire and North Wales, said:

“Twelve months ago, we predicted Aldi’s arrival would be a huge boost, and it does feel like that’s been the case. Our new neighbourhood here is really beginning to blossom, with almost 100 of our new homes now occupied. “Summers Bridge achieved our strongest half-year sales across the entire division, driven in no small part by the convenience the new store and wider facilities have brought to the area for residents. “We know that walkable access to a convenience store is a top priority and Aldi’s presence has reassured buyers that this part of Deeside is an ‘up-and-coming’ location, where long-term investment and growth is planned. It’s all added to the sense of community we’re building at Summers Bridge.”

The phrase “the Aldi effect” was coined in 2016 when research found that being close to the store boosts house prices, in a similar way to the “Waitrose effect”.

Anwyl Homes is delivering 183 new properties at Summers Bridge on the former RAF Sealand site, including one-bedroom apartments, two-bedroom semi-detached homes and family-sized three and four-bedroom homes.