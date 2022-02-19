Alcumus Appointments New Chief Strategy Officer to Achieve Growth Ambitions

Leading global provider of technology-led risk management solutions Alcumus has appointed Kerry Edwards as the new Chief Strategy Officer to help drive Alcumus’ growth ambitions globally in support of its vision to create a safer and more sustainable world.

Kerry will use her 25-year track record of streamlining operations and lead Alcumus in its ambitious growth journey. She will focus on accelerating the transformation of business operations and lead the execution of the ambitious strategic plans for Alcumus’ growth globally.

Kerry joins Alcumus from Capita, having worked as Customer Experience, Strategy & Product Director at the consulting firm for over four years. Kerry is well respected in the change and transformation field, with extensive experience of building high performance strategies, processes, and policies for global businesses.

Alyn Franklin, CEO Alcumus said:

“I am delighted to welcome Kerry to Alcumus. Kerry’s skills and experience will help us to unlock even more of our potential as we continue our journey of global expansion.”

Commenting on her new role, Kerry said:

“I’m delighted to be joining Alcumus and look forward to working with the Senior Leadership Team and wider global teams to continue to drive business performance and efficiency. Alcumus is a rapidly growing business with a strong focus on customer needs at the heart of its operations and I am thrilled to be working towards further reinforcing Alcumus’ passion and drive to create better workplaces to keep people safe.”

Alcumus now has over 756 employees across offices in the UK, North America and APAC and serves 45,000 customers globally.

Kerry Edwards is the third addition to the senior leadership team in the past twelve months, following the appointments of Rhys David as CTO and Paul White as CMO.