AI Property Technology Firm Establishes Permanent Residency at Tramshed Tech Swansea

ModelProp, the AI and PropTech company behind MyPorta and MyHome, has announced its permanent residency at Tramshed Tech Swansea as the business accelerates its national growth from Wales.

ModelProp is now building the next stage of its expansion from Swansea, with a clear commitment to Wales, innovation and the future of AI in the property sector.

Laura Newman, CCO at ModelProp, commented:

“We’re incredibly proud to be establishing a permanent residency at Tramshed Tech Swansea. As a business, we are passionate about building innovative technology from Wales and supporting businesses from there across the UK. What began as a vision to help estate agents benefit from practical AI has evolved into a business supporting thousands of property professionals through technology that genuinely saves time, improves efficiency and delivers commercial value.”

Rhianydd Herdman, Community Manager at Tramshed Tech Swansea, added:

“We’re so excited that ModelProp have decided to establish a permanent base at Tramshed Tech Swansea. They are a fantastic addition to our community and the wider technology ecosystem in Swansea and wider Wales. Their growth reflects the strength of Swansea’s ever-growing reputation as a destination of choice for tech businesses.”

ModelProp has rapidly become one of the UK’s emerging PropTech innovators, developing practical AI tools that help estate and letting agents save time, improve efficiency, strengthen their brands and unlock new commercial opportunities. Its growing product portfolio includes AI-powered content creation, virtual staging, AI assistants, voice technology and customer engagement solutions now used by agents across the UK.

Its flagship platform, MyPorta, is the UK’s free-to-list property portal, giving agents an alternative route to market while helping them retain control over their brand, customer relationships and data. MyPorta went live in beta on 31st March 2026, with a full hard launch planned for early September 2026, and is already gaining significant traction — with one in five UK estate agency branches committed to uploading properties to the platform. Unlike traditional portals, MyPorta lets consumers search by voice or text in natural, lifestyle-led terms, helping them discover homes that match how they actually want to live, with access to 100% of discoverable properties uploaded to the platform*.

More recently, ModelProp launched MyHome, a consumer subscription platform helping homeowners manage, improve and engage with their property long after a transaction completes — while keeping agents connected to clients throughout the ownership journey.

The move to Swansea comes at an important time for Wales’ technology sector, with renewed momentum behind AI-led economic growth, including the designation of two AI Growth Zones across North and South Wales.

Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, Adam Price, said:

“I am very pleased to see a Welsh-rooted company like ModelProp continuing to grow and innovate from Wales, demonstrating the strength and ambition of our emerging digital and AI economy. The Welsh Government is firmly committed to positioning Wales as a leading destination for AI innovation, and developments such as this highlight the continued momentum across the sector.”

ModelProp’s permanent residency at Tramshed Tech Swansea marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the business and reflects both the strength of Wales’ growing technology ecosystem and the opportunity for ambitious companies to build, scale and lead from Wales.