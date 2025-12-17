AI Property Startup Launches Neighbourhood Guide with Lloyds Banking Group

Planna, an artificial intelligence (AI) property startup with an office in Cardiff, has announced the launch of the world’s first AI-powered Neighbourhood Guide, created in collaboration with Lloyds Banking Group (LBG).

Millions of customers will have access to the digital guide, helping those planning to move home research different areas. Planna’s technology gathers and monitors hundreds of thousands of publicly available and unique data sources to analyse and interpret using its AI software. This information is then used to deliver clear, tailored insights for each customer.

People looking to move to a new neighbourhood will be able to use this tool to research a local area’s living costs, average house prices, transport, schools and much more. The tool will become available in the app to Halifax and Lloyds customers.

Planna’s collaboration with Lloyds to deliver the Neighbourhood Guide is a direct result of the bank’s Launch Innovation Programme, a 12-week collaborative innovation programme that focuses on delivering a faster route to experimentation with potential partners.

Alain Hanash, CEO of Planna, said:

“We're helping Lloyds Banking Group launch an innovative Neighbourhood Guide, a unique product that harnesses AI to help customers explore and understand any neighbourhood from the comfort of home. Our goal is to support Lloyds in helping their customers wherever they find their dream home.”

Kate Townson, Relationship Mortgages Director at Lloyds, said: