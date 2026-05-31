AI Clinical Coding Platform Launches in Wales

An AI-driven healthtech platform that automates clinical letter processing for GP practices has launched in Wales.

The launch of BetterLetter in Wales builds on its successful adoption in more than 200 GP practices across England.

Practices in Wales are transitioning to EMIS Web as part of wider efforts to improve interoperability and streamline workflows. This shift makes Welsh practices fully compatible with BetterLetter's end-to-end letter coding service, which integrates seamlessly with existing clinical systems to reduce administrative workload and improve data quality.

Steven Hamblin, Co-Founder of BetterLetter, said:

“As Welsh practices complete their transition to SNOMED, there is an exciting opportunity to offer AI products that transform clinical and administrative workflows. “Practices everywhere are facing increasing pressures – staffing challenges, contractual complexity, and growing administrative workloads. BetterLetter eases the burden of clinical document processing so teams can focus on delivering high-quality patient care.”

Nikky Wallis, Practice Manager at Riverside Surgery, said: