AI ‘Business Tour’ Aims to Support Small Business Owners to Boost Productivity

More than half of Welsh SME owners have had to put their ‘game changing’ ideas on pause over the last 12 months due to time constraints.

A total of 52% of Welsh small business owners believe that having more time to innovate could unlock significant revenue growth, with more than a third (36%) citing that their innovations could increase revenues by 40%, new research from Google suggests.

Economic analysis from Public First shows that AI-powered tools like Google Workspace with Gemini could boost SME productivity by 20% – comparable to adding an extra day to each working week.

Google is joining forces with the Department for Business and Trade and NatWest on an AI Works for Business tour, which aims to encourage more business leaders to consider how AI can help them to solve business challenges, improve business performance and unlock growth.

These events have been developed in response to Google’s AI Works Report findings, published earlier this year. The report shares insights from pilots run in partnership with educators, a union and SMEs, on the most effective ways to accelerate AI adoption and upskilling across the UK.

The roadshow stops at Tramshed Cardiff on the 13th November, with SMEs interested in attending required to preregister.

Google is also launching the “10 Stories” ad campaign which showcases ten small businesses, including Welsh companies Chuckling Goat and Dragon Fire & Safety.

Shann Jones MBE, Founder of Chuckling Goat, said:

“Gemini has given me the confidence to streamline previously time-intensive tasks and reduce the overwhelm of admin. I can now produce a new staff training guide in minutes instead of days — a truly liberating shift.”

Andrew Hearne, Director of Operations at Dragon Fire and Safety, said:

“NotebookLM has allowed me to put all of my thoughts, details, and information in one place – whether it be on details on the planned special effects, our risk assessments, location photos, or intended action scenes – and with a click of a button, I’ve got a briefing document. “It’s been crucial in helping us to scale up as quickly as we have, and we’re just getting started.”

Google EMEA President, Debbie Weinstein, said: