AI and Nuclear Investments in North Wales Will be ‘Transformational’

Decisions to site the UK’s first small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear power station at Wylfa on Anglesey and to create an AI Growth Zone in North Wales are “transformational” and will accelerate major investment, says a council leader.

The £2.5 billion Wylfa scheme will support 3,000 new jobs. Subject to contract, the initial project will be for three small modular reactors, but the site could potentially host up to eight mini reactors.

The ambition is for Wylfa’s SMRs to be supplying power to the grid from the mid 2030s, and the site is expected to deliver power for the equivalent of around 3 million homes.

The development will be built by publicly-owned Great British Energy-Nuclear and, subject to final contract, designed by Rolls-Royce SMR.

The AI Growth Zone site will straddle the Menai Strait, with a base at Prosperity Parc on Anglesey and another at Trawsfynydd in Gwynedd. It is expected to create more than 3,400 new jobs.

Work is already underway to secure an investment partner to help deliver the AI Growth Zone site, and construction work will start once a deal has been confirmed, the UK Government said.

The AI Growth Zone is led by a consortium including Stena Line and a number of regional bodies including Isle of Anglesey County Council and Bangor University.

The Isle of Anglesey County Council and Stena Line also partner on the Anglesey Freeport initiative.

Isle of Anglesey County Council Chief Executive, Dylan J. Williams, said:

“The combination of these announcements is nothing short of transformational for Anglesey. They will accelerate major investment and help deliver significant jobs which will drive growth and realise significant socio-economic benefits for Anglesey and across North Wales. “I firmly believe that the Wylfa and Freeport projects can provide the foundation needed to create a better future for our young people and, as a county council, we are fully committed to ensuring that both projects maximise local benefits. “The Anglesey Freeport project has always been committed to delivering more jobs and lasting economic benefit for everyone – providing the long-term security needed to invest in upskilling the local workforce, supply chain opportunities and supporting sustainable communities. By doing this, we will go even further to enhance and protect Anglesey’s proud culture, identity and the Welsh language.”

Stena Lina has also welcomed the announcements of the AI Growth Zone and the SMR development at Wylfa.

In September, Stena unveiled its plans for a new technology park at Prosperity Parc on Anglesey. The low carbon, 220-acre technology park will now sit at the heart of the new North Wales AI Growth Zone.

Stena said that at its peak, the proposals for Prosperity Parc are forecast to generate up to £578 million of growth in the local economy each year – the equivalent of a third of Anglesey’s current economy – and create around 1,200 jobs. The construction phase would see a further 890 jobs created on top of supply chain opportunities.

Ian Hampton, Executive Director at Stena Line, said:

“Since we bought the old Anglesey Aluminum Site four years ago, our ambitions for the site were that it had to be transformational, delivering the technologies of the future while creating jobs, opportunities and promoting skills. Four years later, we invested to get the site ready for development, we secured planning permission for the technology parc and I am delighted that we have now been designated by Government as an AI Growth Zone. “The announcement of Wylfa as the site for Rolls Royce’s new SMRs means that we will also have clean energy to power our ambitions for the technology parc. We are now getting ready for the next phase of delivery. Since securing planning, we have been working with partners to bring forward the technology park to begin delivering the benefits to the people of Anglesey as soon as possible. I hope we will be able to make further announcements shortly as we move forward with our plans to help deliver a thriving and prosperous future for Ynys Mon.”