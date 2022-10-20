Agricultural Industry is Highly Concerned about UK Food Security

A recent survey undertaken by the Institute of Agricultural Management (IAgrM), has found that the current level of UK food security is concerning to 81% of respondents.

Conducted ahead of The National Farm Management Conference, being held by IAgrM next month, the survey also highlights the majority of respondents (78%) believe there is a direct conflict between food production and the delivery of environmental outcomes, while 84% see UK agriculture having a positive role to play in climate mitigation.

“This survey, which was completed by over 200 members and industry stakeholders, has provided great insight into how the UK agricultural and food industry currently feels about the challenges that come with balancing food and environmental security,”

says Carl Atkin, chair of IAgrM.

“This really helps set the scene ahead of our National Farm Management Conference, titled ‘Agriculture’s Defining Decade: Balancing Food and Environmental Security’, where discussions will include the monetisation of natural capital, alternative food production options and what’s needed to maintain supply chain resilience.”

He explains that the stability of the UK’s food security has been tested by a combination of Brexit, Covid-19 and the Ukrainian war.

“The latest governmental changes, and particularly the change of Defra minsters, has added extra uncertainty into the mix and only time will tell how these changes will impact UK agriculture. “Next month’s event couldn’t come at a better time and will provide an enlightening opportunity to debate what is needed for the UK to be able to balance food production and environmental sustainability. “The results from the survey confirm that this is very much a ‘live’ issue. As a professional body for agricultural and farm managers, it’s great that we can carry out surveys that get a fantastic response from those willing to share their own views and opinions,”

concludes Mr Atkin