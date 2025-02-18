Agri-Tech and Food-Tech Projects Set to Share Innovation Funding

Nine projects have secured a share of £400,000 of funding for innovators in agri-tech and food technology.

The funding – from Innovate UK’s New Innovators in Agri-Tech and Food Technology competition – will enable the projects to drive innovation, enhance sustainability, and strengthen Mid and North Wales' position as a leader in the agri-tech and food-tech sectors.

The successful projects are:

Yr Ardd Fadarch Eryri (The Snowdonia Mushroom Garden): Madarch Cymru aims to develop a nutritious, umami-rich mushroom-based vegan jerky to address public health challenges by reducing salt and trans-fat intake, meeting flexitarian market demands, and promoting sustainable, health-conscious snacking.

Pant Du: Pant Du aims to produce a Welsh heritage Apple Cider Vinegar with enhanced health benefits, utilising heritage apples and surplus cider to create a functional food product that supports improved health, wellness, and sustainable production.

Pasture Farming Ltd: Tirlun.ai is a mobile Learning Management System designed to modernise farm training in Wales by enabling farm owners to create customised instructional videos, offering on-demand access, progress tracking, and cost-effective solutions to enhance productivity, efficiency, and skill development in the agricultural sector.

Tyn yr Onnen Farm: Fungi Foods, based at Tyn yr Onnen Farm in Gwynedd, aims to revolutionize mushroom production by developing automated, scalable blockmaking processes to meet growing demand from supermarkets and brands while supporting small-scale growers across the UK.

Bionerg Ltd: This project supports sheep farmers in Mid and North Wales by enhancing soil fertility and crop yields through the sustainable use of locally produced biochar, offering a cost-effective alternative to traditional fertilisers while promoting sustainable agriculture and environmental resilience.

UK Hospitality Solutions Ltd: Sheeps and Leeks aims to develop a sustainable line of ready meals using locally-sourced and home-grown produce, leveraging precision farming, innovative processing, and eco-friendly packaging to deliver nutritious, convenient options while supporting regional economic growth and sustainability in Wales.

Dyfi Dairy Ltd: This project aims to develop a renewable energy-powered mobile milking parlour to support rotational grazing on upland dairy farms, enhancing carbon sequestration, soil health, animal welfare, and biodiversity while contributing to the UK dairy industry's goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

LanoTech Ltd: This project explores the feasibility of using lanolin, a sustainable by-product of British sheep wool, as an alternative fat source for monogastric animal feed, aiming to reduce reliance on environmentally harmful imports, enhance food security, and add value to the UK wool industry.

This project explores the feasibility of using lanolin, a sustainable by-product of British sheep wool, as an alternative fat source for monogastric animal feed, aiming to reduce reliance on environmentally harmful imports, enhance food security, and add value to the UK wool industry. Ymchwil Tetrim Research (YTR): YTR will optimise ginger processing through advanced spray drying and analytical testing to explore innovative uses for ginger juice as versatile food and drink ingredients.

Barbara Green, Project Manager for the Agri-Tech and Food Cluster Management Organisation of Mid and North Wales, Growing Mid Wales said:

“These projects exemplify the innovation and collaboration that define our region. From sustainable farming practices to cutting-edge food technology, the funding secured by these businesses will have a transformative impact on our economy, environment, and communities. We encourage businesses across Mid and North Wales to join the Agri-Food and Food Tech clusters to access resources, expertise, and future funding opportunities.”

Louise Jones, Wales Manager from Innovate UK, said:

“Innovate UK is proud to support the Agri-Food Tech clusters in Mid and North Wales. These projects showcase the potential of innovation to tackle critical challenges in agriculture, food production, and sustainability. We look forward to seeing the positive outcomes these projects will bring to the region and beyond.”

Elliw Hughes, Growth Deal Programme Manager, Ambition North Wales, said:

“As a partner in the Launchpad project, we are delighted at the quality of these successful initiatives, which really reflect the breadth of innovation taking place across our regions.”

Over the next two years, through the Nurturing Innovation in the Agri-tech and Food Technology Cluster for Mid and North Wales, the Cluster Management Organisation will coordinate activities and promote more funding opportunities from Innovate UK.

Businesses interested in joining either the Agri-Food or Food Technology clusters and staying informed about future funding opportunities can find more information on the Growing Mid Wales website: www.growingmid.wales/AgriTechFoodTech.