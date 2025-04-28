Agri Academy 2025 Opens for Applications

A total of 24 places are up for grabs for the 2025 intake of the Agri Academy.

Launched in 2012 and the first of its kind, the Agri Academy now has over 300 alumni, each proud to reflect on the time spent on the Farming Connect flagship personal development residential programme as an invaluable experience.

Split into two cohorts, the Agri Academy and Junior Academy are aimed at equipping and inspiring the next generation of farming entrepreneurs in Wales. The Junior Academy is designed for individuals aged between 16 and 21 years old who are interested in developing a career or setting up a business in the food or farming industries.

There are 24 highly sought after places up for grabs for the 2025 intake, and this year’s programme promises to take its members to new territories, with the senior group venturing to Japan.

The Agri Academy provides an inspiring programme of training, mentoring, support and guidance over 3 intense residential sessions, including an overseas study visit.

By creating the perfect conditions for personal growth, the Agri Academy has given many of its alumni the confidence to aim high. The programme is an opportunity to share ideas and learn from each other, to create new contacts and develop networks that will open doors and create opportunities.

“Last year, we attracted a record-breaking number of applications”, says Einir Davies, Head of Skills at Mentera which delivers the Farming Connect programme. “We wanted Agri Academy 2025 to be no different and are pleased to be able to offer a unique, once in a lifetime opportunity to yet another group of farmers. I would urge everyone who is eligible and able to give their full commitment, time and energy to the programme to apply today for this highly sought after opportunity. Now is your time.”

This year’s application window is shorter than usual and will close on Tuesday 20 May 2025.

For more information on the Agri Academy 2025 programme, what it includes, dates and destinations, eligibility criteria and to download application forms, click here.