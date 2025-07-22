Agored Cymru Approved to Deliver Full Suite of Wave 3 Qualifications

Agored Cymru, a leading vocational awarding body in Wales, has been officially recognised by Qualifications Wales to design, deliver, and award the full suite of bilingual WAVE 3 qualifications for learners aged 14 to 16 as of June 2025.

These qualifications will form a key part of the new National Curriculum and will be available for first teaching in Wales from September 2027.

The recognition covers the full breadth of WAVE 3 qualifications, designed to support learners in developing essential skills for both academic progression and the world of work. These qualifications include:

Vocational Certificates of Secondary Education (VCSEs)

General and Work-Related Foundation Qualifications

The Skills Suite

The Personal Project

Darren Howells, Chief Executive Officer at Agored Cymru, said: