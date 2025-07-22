NTFW

The National Training Federation for Wales (NTFW) is a Wales-wide representative body for all those organisations or individuals involved in the delivery of learning in the workplace.

22 July 2025

Agored Cymru Approved to Deliver Full Suite of Wave 3 Qualifications

Agored Cymru, a leading vocational awarding body in Wales, has been officially recognised by Qualifications Wales to design, deliver, and award the full suite of bilingual WAVE 3 qualifications for learners aged 14 to 16 as of June 2025.

These qualifications will form a key part of the new National Curriculum and will be available for first teaching in Wales from September 2027.

The recognition covers the full breadth of WAVE 3 qualifications, designed to support learners in developing essential skills for both academic progression and the world of work. These qualifications include:

  • Vocational Certificates of Secondary Education (VCSEs)
  • General and Work-Related Foundation Qualifications
  • The Skills Suite
  • The Personal Project

Darren Howells, Chief Executive Officer at Agored Cymru, said:

“As an Awarding Body that fully supports vocational learning in Wales, Agored Cymru is delighted to have gained approval from Qualifications Wales to develop and offer the full suite of WAVE 3 14-16 qualifications from September 2027.

 

“These exciting new qualifications will build on our existing bilingual vocational offer already delivered in schools across Wales. They will support learners’ vocational aspirations and help address Wales’s future skills needs.”


