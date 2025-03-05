Agency Celebrates Wales’ ‘Difference Makers’ in New Report

Four Agency Worldwide has launched its second Difference Makers report highlighting the “extraordinary” individuals making a tangible difference across Wales and beyond.

Four Agency Worldwide is one of the leading independent integrated marketing and communications agencies in the UK and MENA, with offices in Cardiff and Aberystwyth under the umbrella of Four Cymru.

Following the success of the inaugural report, this Welsh edition reflects both Four's deep connection to Wales and the commitment to recognising those who drive positive change, the agency said.

The Difference Makers Cymru | Wales report features 21 stories of people transforming Wales through innovation, creativity and unwavering commitment, from Julie Finch, who it says is evolving Hay Festival into a global catalyst for cultural change, to Pryderi ap Rhisiart, who the report says is turning North Wales into a powerhouse of innovation at M-SParc.

Also featured is Abi Tierney, the first female CEO of Welsh Rugby Union, who the report says is redefining what's possible in Wales'national sport, and Professor Matt Jones, who is ensuring human creativity remains central in an AI-enabled future.

The report says that Ben Burggraaf is pioneering sustainable industry at Net Zero Industry Wales, while Fflur Dafydd crafts stories that showcase Wales to the world in both Welsh and English.

The report also highlights Graeme Farrow's visionary work at Wales Millennium Centre, Ali Abdi’s community bridge-building which is creating pathways for underrepresented voices to be heard, and the creative partnership of Adele Thomas and Sarah Crabtree revolutionising Welsh National Opera, amongst many more inspirational stories.

Nan Williams, Chief Executive of Four Agency Worldwide said,

“We created the Difference Makers Cymru report to shine a spotlight on the incredible individuals who are driving positive change across Wales. Their stories of innovation, creativity and dedication are truly inspiring and we believe it's important to celebrate their contributions. “This report not only highlights their achievements but also reflects our deep commitment to supporting and recognising those who make a tangible difference in our communities. “Each story demonstrates how Welsh innovation, determination and community spirit are creating impact far beyond its borders. From technology and sports to literature and craft, these Difference Makers embody the passionate Welsh spirit while building a more sustainable, inclusive and prosperous future.”

To read the full report go to The Difference Makers | Four Agency.