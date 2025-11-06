AerFin Completes Transition of Two A320 Airframes to Leading Aviation Investor

AerFin, the Newport-based aviation asset specialist that buys, sells, leases and repairs aircraft, engines and parts, has successfully completed the transition of two A320 airframes to a leading aviation investor.

The sale of the second aircraft followed swiftly after the first, with both ultimately placed with an airline operator.

Auvinash Narayen, Chief Investment Officer at AerFin, said:

“These transactions reflect the strong demand we continue to see for serviceable mid-life assets. We are pleased to have worked closely with our partners to ensure both aircraft were returned to airline service, maximising their value and extending their operational life.”

Simon Goodson, Chief Executive Officer at AerFin, added:

“At AerFin, our purpose is to breathe new life into aviation. These deals are a perfect example of that commitment in action – keeping quality aircraft in the sky, supporting airlines with efficient solutions, and contributing to a more sustainable aviation industry.”