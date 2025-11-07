AerFin and Turning Rock Partners Announce Asset-Backed Aviation Investment Partnership

Turning Rock Partners, a private investment firm based in New York, has announced a new asset-backed financing through the acquisition of three Airbus A320neo airframes in partnership with AerFin, the aviation asset specialist that buys, sells, leases and repairs aircraft, engines and parts.

“We’re excited to partner with AerFin on this transaction, which demonstrates Turning Rock’s ability to originate and structure differentiated investments backed by tangible assets,” said Turning Rock Partners’ Head of Credit Sha Khoja. “This investment underscores TRP’s continued focus on sourcing opportunities in asset-heavy sectors where capital inefficiencies and market dislocation create compelling entry points.”

Under the terms of the transaction, the assets will be integrated into a structured revenue pooling arrangement, under which Newport-based AerFin will manage the teardown, maintenance, and parts distribution processes.

With logistics hubs and facilities strategically located in Miami, London, Newport and Singapore, AerFin has built long standing relationships with major global airlines and MROs, and has been proven to deliver exceptional part-out value and ensure high utilisation of harvested material, providing diversified exposure and steady cash distributions over the investment period.

“This partnership reflects the confidence investors have in AerFin’s ability to maximise value from next-generation assets like the A320neo,” said Simon Goodson, CEO of AerFin. “Our technical expertise and proven track record in strategic asset monetisation enable us to deliver efficient, sustainable solutions that unlock value and create long-term benefits for our partners.”

For AerFin, this partnership further strengthens its leadership in the A320neo aftermarket and demonstrates the company’s ability to support investors with flexible, high-value asset strategies, it said.

ORIX Aviation served as transaction advisor and provided technical inspection services to Turning Rock. Holland & Knight served as legal counsel and Deloitte served as accounting and tax advisor. TRP Senior Advisor Michael Platt reviewed the financing.