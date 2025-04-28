Advisers Urged to Prepare Early as Fixed-Rate Expiry Surge Offers Wider Client Conversations

Mortgage advisers are being encouraged to see the “fixed-rate deal surge” of 2025 and 2026 as a chance to build stronger client relationships through more in-depth reviews.

The Cornerstone Network, which supports a growing number of independent mortgage advisers across the UK, is working with its members to ensure they are well positioned to support clients through what is expected to be one of the busiest periods for product transfer activity in recent years.

Phil Emanuel, Director of Network Growth at Cornerstone, said:

“These are probably two of the biggest years we’ve ever seen in terms of the remortgage market. Planning ahead is critical – but it’s not just about timing. We’re encouraging our advisers to treat these as full reviews, not just product transfer calls. When you do that, you open the door to so many other meaningful conversations with your client.”

According to the network, using the right technology to support these conversations is key. Cornerstone’s system, based on the Acre platform, allows advisers to identify cases several months in advance. It also helps manage compliance and data collection, meaning more of the conversation with the client can be focused on understanding their wider circumstances.

Matt Lindsey, of Amber Shield Finance Ltd and part of the Cornerstone Network, said that using Acre has improved both efficiency and client engagement.

“I can do a lot of research before we even get on the phone. That means the conversation can be more about the client – their plans, their interests – and less about filling in the paperwork,” he said.

Other advisers in the network also point to the value of early conversations, especially in light of the changing financial environment.

Rachel Ramsay, of Ramsay Financial Ltd, said:

“We’re seeing a return of clients whose circumstances have changed since they first took out their mortgage. Rates are higher, the cost of living has gone up, and the need for reassurance and clear advice is greater than ever. That’s where the relationship matters.”

Jo Brown, National Account Manager at Lloyds Banking Group, echoed this, noting that good advice now may lead to further opportunities down the line.

“These conversations can unlock protection needs, or help a client think through their longer-term goals. It’s not just about this one deal – it’s about being there for them in the years to come,” she said.

The network’s approach has been to combine personal support with systems and training that help advisers feel more confident and better prepared.

Ceri Evans, a mortgage adviser with Remoo Mortgages, said:

“It’s about getting in touch early, understanding where your client is now, and making sure they know they can trust you. That’s how you build long-term value.”

With interest rates having fluctuated significantly in recent years, and many clients now facing a very different financial picture to the one they were in when they first fixed, the network believes there is a clear role for the adviser community to add value.

Emanuel added:

“If I could have one wish for this year, it would be for advisers to get even better at conversational fact-finding. That’s where you turn a transaction into a relationship – and where clients really begin to see the value of good advice.”