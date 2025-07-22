Advisers Urged to Connect Mortgage and Tax Support for Long-Term Landlord Resilience

With growing numbers of landlords investing through limited companies and navigating changing legislation, mortgage brokers and tax advisers are being urged to work together to support client outcomes.

Roger Morris, Group Distribution Director at Chetwood Bank, said the value of good advice was increasingly clear.

Speaking on the Cornerstone Finance Group podcast, he said:

“If a landlord asks how much it will cost to speak to a tax adviser, the better question is how much it will save. In most cases, taking advice upfront is the best decision they’ll make.”

Chetwood Bank owns two specialist buy-to-let lenders: CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries, which supports complex cases, and Moda Mortgages, designed for first-time and less experienced landlords.

Roger said the lender's aim is to support brokers in navigating both the technical and practical sides of buy-to-let finance.

“Ownership structure affects everything from borrowing capacity to stamp duty and long-term tax liability,” he said. “Advisors need to be confident in explaining those differences and – crucially – knowing when to refer for expert input.”

Sarah Hopkins, Mortgage and Bridging Broker at Cornerstone Finance, said advisors should build a trusted network.

“I make sure I have a couple of decent accountants and tax professionals I can rely on,” she said. “It’s not my job to give tax advice, but I can recognise when it’s needed and connect the client to someone who can help.”

Sarah added that networks like Cornerstone can offer valuable support to brokers, particularly those earlier in their careers.

She stressed that relationships and professional development matter just as much, saying:

“You’ve got to read the updates, build your BDM relationships, and get to know the lenders and their criteria. That’s how you deliver proper service.”

John McCaffery, Head of Tax and Tax Partner at Alexander & Co Chartered Accountants, said it was common to see cases where poor decisions had led to avoidable tax consequences.

“There’s a lot of assumed knowledge in the market – and that’s where problems arise,” said John. “Every landlord’s situation is different. The structure you choose, how you take income, and how you plan for succession all carry tax implications. Getting it wrong can be expensive.”

Roger said that collaboration is the key to ensuring landlords are equipped to make informed decisions:

“Buy-to-let is not just about rates. It’s about the bigger picture. A good broker and a good tax adviser working together can deliver joined-up advice and help clients build long-term financial resilience.”

Hear more in the Cornerstone Finance Group podcast episodes Understanding the Buy-to-Let Landscape and Navigating Tax and Structuring for Buy-to-Let. Listen to the podcasts here.