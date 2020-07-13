Advice to Licenced Premises and Customers Ahead of Re-opening

Licenced premises in Denbighshire are being given guidance on how to re-open safely.

Denbighshire County Council has been providing advice to pubs, restaurants, and cafes that are able to open outside areas only from today.

As the Licensing Authority, the Council is working with partners to ensure a safe and smooth re-opening and has written to licenced premises in the county detailing steps that need to be taken.

Guidance includes increased supervision of outside areas and toilets, an increase in cleaning of all surfaces while open, effective waste disposal and management, seating only with the possibility of table service only, no live music or entertainment and that a full risk assessment is carried out.

Cllr Mark Young, the Council’s Lead Member for Planning, Public Protection and Safer Communities, said:

“We are looking forward to businesses in Denbighshire re-opening next week and the Council has been working with many businesses ahead of re-opening. “We are urging businesses to check Welsh Government guidelines as well as being mindful of social distancing regulation and to manage the potential of an increase in noise, anti-social behaviour and littering. “Irrespective of the measures being implemented to meet Covid-19 requirements, it is vital the obligations of the Licensing Act still are still met. “As lockdown measures ease it is important to ensure the safety of staff and members of the public and we would like to remind customers to behave in a responsible manner and to follow social distancing measures while visiting premises.”

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Nigel Harrison, North Wales Police, said: