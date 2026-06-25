Advertising Firm Celebrates First Year of Growth with Expansion Across South Wales

Leapfrog Advertising, a digital out-of-home advertising company with locations across South Wales, is celebrating its first year in business.

During the year it has expanded from a single screen in Swansea to seven premium out-of-home advertising placements across four locations and moved into new headquarters in Swansea city centre.

The agency was formed in July 2025 with backing from a Start Up Loan supported by the British Business Bank by entrepreneurs Ethan Evans and Fraser Dickson, who both previously worked within the commercial and marketing teams at Swansea City AFC.

In just 12 months, the business has grown from managing one screen at Swansea's Quadrant Shopping Centre to a network of seven advertising placements across South Wales, including three double-sided displays positioned outside the iconic Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff Bay. The portfolio also includes prominent locations in Cardiff city centre and Parc Tawe in Swansea.

Alongside the growth of its physical advertising network, Leapfrog has developed a proprietary mobile retargeting service that bridges the gap between online and offline advertising. The technology enables advertisers using its billboards to reconnect with audiences through Facebook, Instagram and Google after they have been exposed to an outdoor campaign, creating multiple customer touchpoints and measurable campaign performance – a first for a local media owner in the UK.

In April, the business relocated to new premises at Collective by Kartay, a luxury serviced office and corporate event space in the heart of Swansea city centre, providing a base for the company's next phase of growth.

The expansion comes at a time of continued growth for the UK out-of-home advertising sector. According to industry body Outsmart, UK out-of-home advertising revenues reached a record £1.44 billion in 2025, with digital out-of-home advertising accounting for 67 per cent of total revenues and growing by 3.2 per cent year-on-year.

Leapfrog Advertising's network now includes some of Wales' most prominent advertising locations. The partnership with Wales Millennium Centre provides access to three double-sided displays positioned across the front of the landmark Cardiff Bay venue, which attracts around 1.4 million visitors annually, while Cardiff Bay itself welcomes approximately 5.5 million visitors each year.

The company has also secured a large-format advertising site in the heart of Cardiff city centre, overlooking one of Wales' busiest shopping streets with annual footfall of more than 11 million people.

The business works with organisations ranging from SMEs and start-ups to national brands, helping clients combine the reach of outdoor advertising with targeted digital marketing campaigns.

Ethan Evans, co-founder of Leapfrog Advertising, said:

“When we launched the business a year ago, our ambition was to create something different for the Welsh advertising market by combining premium digital billboard locations with innovative technology and a highly personal service. “To grow from one screen to seven in just 12 months has exceeded our expectations. We've built strong relationships with partners across South Wales and created an advertising platform that allows businesses to reach audiences both in the real world and online. “The move to our new Swansea headquarters and the addition of landmark locations such as the Wales Millennium Centre gives us a fantastic platform for continued growth.”

Fraser Dickson, co-founder of Leapfrog Advertising, added: