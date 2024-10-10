Adra’s Development Team Celebrates Completion of 1,000 Homes

As a leading provider of affordable and quality housing in north Wales, Adra is celebrating the completion of its 1,000th new build home.

Plas Penrhos located in Penrhosgarnedd, is a development consisting of 39 socially rented flats, which are a mixture of one and two bedroom homes for residents over 55 years old and includes communal facilities.

The contractors for the development was Wynne Construction.

Huw Evans, Adra’s Head of Development:

“We are delighted to reach this significant milestone of completing 1,000 new build homes, since we started to develop new homes back in 2016. “This achievement is a testament to the hard work of the Development Team at Adra and our ongoing commitment to addressing the housing challenges in our communities and providing affordable homes for local people. It would not have been possible without the collaboration of key stakeholders, including the Welsh Government, Local Authorities, consultants, and contractors. “We are committed to build brand new, high quality homes that people can be proud of, that are energy efficient and affordable in terms of rent and heating costs.”

Owen Bracegirdle, Adra’s Senior Project Manager added:

“We are pleased to see the successful completion of Plas Penrhos, which also marked our 1,000th new build home that the team has delivered. “By working closely with our partners and community stakeholders, we have delivered high-quality, affordable housing units that will positively impact the lives of many individuals. “We are confident that the carefully planned amenities and thoughtful design of the scheme will enhance the quality of life for our residents. I look forward to seeing a community blossom here as the residents settle in over the coming months. “We would like to thank Wynne Construction for their work in delivering the project to a high standard, and look forward to working with them again in future.”

The project received partial funding from the Welsh Government’s Social Housing Grant through Cyngor Gwynedd’s Affordable Housing Development Programme, helping to ensure that these new homes meet both the current and future housing needs of local residents.