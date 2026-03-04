Adra Housing Association Appoints Two New Board Members

Adra Housing Association has confirmed the appointment of two new members to its Board.

Ellen Thirsk is the Chief Executive of Antur Waunfawr and Elizabeth George is the Head of Business at GISDA.

Ellen brings over 30 years of leadership, governance and legal compliance experience across the public, third and social housing sectors. As the current Chief Executive of Antur Waunfawr, she has led complex care, commercial and community services, this important role has seen her overseeing governance, safeguarding, and strategic delivery. Ellen’s career has also included senior roles at Cymdeithas Tai Eryri (now Grŵp Cynefin) and within the NHS. Further, Ellen has an extensive track record of Board and community leadership, including roles with Galeri Cyf, as a school governor, and the Samaritans.

Elizabeth George isa qualified solicitor with extensive experience across the third sector and business.

Elizabeth currently serves as Head of Business at GISDA, where she leads on governance, compliance, organisational development, HR, and strategic planning. Her career also includes a decade as the owner‑manager of a successful local café / venue, as well as earlier work in legal practice.

Alongside her professional achievements, she has spent more than 20 years contributing to public and voluntary life, including roles as Criccieth Town Councillor (twice Chair) and as trustee/director for several cultural and community organisations.

Sasha Davies, Chair of the Board, said: