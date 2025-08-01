Adnodd Announces New Reading Scheme for Learners with Additional Learning Needs

Adnodd – the body responsible for leading and co-ordinating educational resources for the Curriculum for Wales – has announced a new scheme to support pupils with additional learning needs (ALN) to develop their literacy skills in Welsh.

The scheme is in response to the call from the education sector to ensure that a fair provision of resources is available to all learners in Wales.

Tesearch published by Adnodd in May – which looked at how practitioners and carers find and use educational resources – shows there is a shortage of inclusive and suitable materials for learners with ALN.

The research also shows there are significant gaps in the Welsh language resources available. Practitioners often have to translate English-language materials themselves, resulting in increased workload and a lack of consistency between schools.

In partnership with the Books Council of Wales, the new scheme will deliver a series of guided reading books that will be unique to Wales and based on the ALN Welsh Language Framework.

The aim of the scheme is to support the literacy skills of Welsh-medium learners aged seven and above who have additional learning needs and need support to read independently. The scheme will also support and train writers – as well as the publishing industry in Wales – with the aim of standardising the vocabulary and language patterns that will help pupils to make steady and sustainable progress.

This scheme, which is funded by Adnodd through Welsh Government, will enable Welsh publishers to create 24 new fiction and non-fiction books suitable for pupils aged between seven and 12. The hope is to grow the scheme over the next few years to publish further volumes.

The Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, said:

“Every child deserves access to high quality education that reflects their language and learning needs. Our reforms, combined with innovative schemes such as the new Welsh language resources being announced today, are enabling our schools to support inclusive learning and help every child reach their full potential. “Excellent work is taking place to support learners with additional learning needs across Wales, and I'm delighted this scheme is extending this vital work further. Reading opens up worlds of possibility – we must ensure every child in Wales can access that joy and develop the literacy skills they'll need throughout their lives.”

Emyr George, Chief Executive of Adnodd, added:

“Adnodd’s vision is that all learners and practitioners, whatever their backgrounds, have the right to high quality educational resources that will spark their imagination, support their well-being, and encourage a life-long love of learning. “However, we know that there is a huge shortage of Welsh-medium resources that support learners with additional learning needs. The Welsh language belongs to everyone. By working with the Books Council of Wales and the Welsh Government, we will create excellent new resources and books that will be an inspiration to all pupils.”

Helgard Krause, Chief Executive of the Books Council of Wales, said:

“We are delighted to be co-ordinating this important project, collaborating with additional learning needs experts, authors and publishers in Wales to create 24 appealing and contemporary Welsh books that will make such an important contribution to the Welsh language provision for children aged seven to 12. “We will also work with the experts to create guidance and supplementary resources to accompany the books. These will support teachers and parents, with the aim of providing a framework to sustain and develop children’s reading skills, boost their reading confidence, and consequently foster the enjoyment of reading.”

The first series is due to be published in spring 2027.