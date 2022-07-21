Admiral Officially Named a 2022 UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women

The 2022 UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women list was announced by Great Place to Work® UK, recognising Admiral among 263 ranked organisations.

The FTSE 100 financial services company, which is headquartered in Cardiff, was recognised for its active Gender Diversity Working Group, which explores the different ways to support women progressing their careers and its introduction of menopause, fertility, and baby loss policies.

Admiral recognises that women are a valuable talent pool and strives for fair representation of women in the workplace and throughout management. Its particularly proud to have a female Chair and Group CEO, and 50% female representation at Board Level, one of the highest in the FTSE 100. In the UK, the company has achieved its Women in Finance Charter target ahead of schedule and has 41% female representation at Executive level.

Admiral was named the 4th best super large workplace (1,001+ employees) in the UK by the Great Place to Work ® Institute in April 2022. It was also named 4th best workplace for wellbeing by the institute in January this year specifically for its approach to wellbeing in the workplace.

Cristina Nestares, CEO of UK Insurance, said,

“It’s fantastic to be recognised on the Best Workplaces™ for Women list by Great Place to Work® UK! We’ve got a great culture at Admiral and know that being a diverse and inclusive workplace is good for business, good for customers and good for colleagues! I’m proud to work with so many talented women making a positive impact within our business and helping us build a working environment where everyone can thrive. From our Get Discovered development programme that empowers women to put themselves forward for future leadership opportunities, to our support of the TechSheCan Charter and our ongoing partnership with Code First Girls, we’re committed to continuously improving our workplace and our local communities for all.”

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK, said,

“Now in its fifth year, our 2022 list showcases the largest collection of Best Workplaces™ for Women that the UK has ever recognised. These results are based on what women themselves have anonymously reported to us about their workplace experience and how well represented they are in the workforce and management. Ensuring people aren’t discriminated against, placing positive value on our differences, creating fair access and advancement for all, and fostering a sense of value and empowerment in employees is what being a Great Place to Work® is all about. Only by first identifying the gaps in workers’ experiences can organisations truly take action to close them, which is why analysing employee experience is important. We are proud that the data and insights we provide organisations helps on that continuous journey – and it’s wonderful to celebrate so many Best Workplaces™ for Women this year, across all sectors and organisational sizes.”

Great Place to Work ® is a worldwide consultancy specialising in workplace culture, helping organisations to create exceptional, high performing workplaces where employees feel trusted and valued.