Admiral Officially Named a 2021 UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women

Welsh employer, Admiral has been named 2nd in the 2021 UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women list by Great Place to Work® UK.

The 2021 UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women list has been launched by Great Place to Work® UK, recognising Admiral among 114 ranked organisations.

The FTSE 100 financial services company, which is headquartered in Cardiff, was recognised for its active Gender Diversity Working Group, which explores the different ways to support women progressing their careers, and its inclusive recruitment process which encourages applications for flexible working.

Admiral is particularly proud to have a female Chair and 50% female representation at Board Level, one of the highest in the FTSE 100. In January this year it also appointed its first female Group CEO, Milena Mondini, and has a female CEO of UK Insurance, Cristina Nestares.

Admiral, which is based in South Wales was also named the 5th best super large workplace (1,000+ employees) in the UK by the Great Place to Work ® Institute in April 2021.

The company was also named a Centre of Excellence in Wellbeing by the institute in January this year specifically for its approach to wellbeing in the workplace.

Admiral Group CEO, Milena Mondini, said

“We are delighted to be recognised as a Best Workplace for Women. We deeply believe that the power of a diverse, inclusive team is much greater than the sum of individuals and gender diversity plays a part in this. “We’re proud to have 50% female representation at Board level and with 39% representation among our executive level in the UK, we remain committed to achieve our Women in Finance Charter target of 40% representation by 2023. Our people are at the forefront of everything we do, and we have worked incredibly hard to equip our colleagues with tools and flexibility to help manage their work/ life balance while facing the huge challenges that Covid 19 brought.”

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK, said,

“We’re delighted to recognise so many great organisations in this fourth year of the UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women list. “The issues affecting women in the workplace, particularly what we’ve witnessed in the face of the pandemic including parity of pay and advancement opportunities, continue to be important topics. We are proud that, thanks to this ranking and the insights afforded by our successful organisations, we can help raise awareness of the importance of fairness around pay, recognition, training and development opportunities, and work-life balance. “What our 2021 UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women clearly show is the positive impact their practices have on business. As a result, they are better able to attract and retain women of talent, encouraging them to develop professionally and personally, and in turn, contribute exponentially to the success of the organisations they work for.”

Great Place to Work ® is a worldwide consultancy specialising in workplace culture, helping organisations to create exceptional, high performing workplaces where employees feel trusted and valued.