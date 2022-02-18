Admiral Named UK’s Fourth Best Employer for Wellbeing

Admiral has been named as the fourth best workplace for wellbeing by Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture.

Having been named a Great Place to Work for more than 20 consecutive years by the Great Place to Work Institute, they’ve recognised Admiral again specifically for its approach to wellbeing.

To determine the UK's Best Workplaces for Wellbeing list, Great Place to Work’s culture experts analysed thousands of colleague surveys, assessing people’s holistic experiences of wellbeing at work by asking colleagues to comment on how their company supports their work-life balance, sense of fulfilment, job satisfaction, psychological safety and financial security.

Evaluations also included an assessment of how well the organisation was able to deliver consistency of their employee experience across all departments and seniority levels. Admiral’s survey results showed that 82% of colleagues felt the company supported workplace wellbeing.

Head of People at Admiral, Rhian Langham, said:

“Wow, what an achievement. Colleagues’ wellbeing is always our top priority. We pride ourselves on having a happy, supportive and productive workplace and are delighted to be recognised one of the UK's Best Workplaces for Wellbeing. “2021 was a challenging year and I’m proud that our wellbeing and workplace support teams have continued to work tirelessly to support colleagues and equip our people with tools to manage their health and wellbeing. Our evolving approach to wellbeing offerings means we’ve seen a great variety of activities take place. From engaging online support and our employee assistance programme to mindfulness sessions and physical health initiatives. I’m excited to see what we can bring in 2022!”

Managing Director of Great Place to Work UK, Benedict Gautrey explained:

“Being better for people is better for business, especially in tough times. When employees feel genuinely cared for, their loyalty, engagement and productivity improve. Happier people also become brand advocates for the business and will often go the extra mile to provide a positive experience for their clients and customers. We’re delighted to launch our first-ever UK's Best Workplaces for Wellbeing list in 2022, shining a light on the 250 companies who have succeeded in ensuring staff experience high levels of wellbeing across the organisation. Hopefully this recognition and acknowledgement will inspire more workplaces to do the same in years to come.”

Admiral was named the fifth best super large workplaces (1,000-plus employees) in the UK in 2021, based on feedback from its colleagues. The 2022 list will be announced in April.