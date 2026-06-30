Admiral Business and ANNA Money Partner to Make Insurance Part of Everyday SME Admin

Admiral Business has partnered with ANNA Money to embed insurance at key SME customer decision points, targeting underinsurance.

The partnership brings together ANNA’s expertise in business finance and admin with Admiral Business’ insurance solutions, and aims to deliver a more streamlined customer experience.

Recent ABI research shows that 28% of sole traders have no insurance, while many SMEs lack cover for risks they consider significant, often due to low awareness or not engaging at the right time.

The partnership will introduce Admiral Business to ANNA Money’s more than 100,000 customers at key moments, including company formation and early growth.

Admiral Business believes embedding insurance into SME customer journeys is a key part of addressing underinsurance, as platform-based distribution becomes increasingly important in reaching businesses at key decision points.

Emma Huntington, CEO of Admiral Pioneer, said:

“This partnership brings together two areas that often sit separately, business admin and insurance, helping customers take care of both in a simple, joined-up way. By working with ANNA Money, we’re supporting customers where they are, making it easier for small business owners to put the right protection in place and focus on what matters most: running their business.”

Boris Diakonov, co-CEO at ANNA, said:

“Small business owners don't need more admin – they need simple access to the services that help them run and grow. Admiral Business' specialist insurance and top-rated customer service and claims support make them a natural choice for our customers. Adding easy access to business insurance is another step towards giving entrepreneurs everything they need in one place.”

The products available through ANNA are designed for freelancers, contractors and small businesses, including public liability, professional indemnity and tools insurance.

ANNA’s chat-based experience enables customers to manage everyday business tasks from invoicing and payments to admin, using simple, natural language. Through the partnership, customers can also explore tailored insurance options, access information and obtain a quote via a co-branded Admiral Business journey.