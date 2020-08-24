Admiral and Pride Cymru Continue Partnership

Admiral has announced they will return as headline sponsor for Pride Cymru's annual LGBT+ event.

Wales' largest private-sector employer will be sponsoring the weekend section of the LGBT+ charity's online Pride (24 – 30 August). Due to social distancing precautions, Pride Cymru announced earlier this year that its annual Big Weekend would not take place in its usual format, and will be streamlined instead.

With the sponsorship, Admiral wants to emphasise their commitment to their LGBT+ staff and celebrate diversity within the community. Having supported the LGBT+ charity since its early days, Admiral prides itself in the long-standing relationship with Pride Cymru.

Charlotte Bennett, Head of Diversity and Inclusion at Admiral, said. “We have been a proud sponsor of Pride Cymru since 2000, and as one of Wales largest employers, it's an important way to show our commitment to LGBT+ diversity and inclusion. Our support also means a lot to our employees, and they are excited to be celebrating Pride digitally with their families and friends. As well as supporting their Big Online Week, we are also delighted to have funded a community online meeting space this year, allowing groups to keep in touch during these challenging times.”

Yet, showing their support for LGBT+ communities is not a once-a-year commitment. In 2018, Admiral employees set up their very own LGBT+ network to emphasise that inclusivity goes beyond waving the rainbow flag.

Since then, the network hosts a range of meet-ups for LGBT+ staff to come together and raise awareness. As part of Stonewall Cymru's Diversity Champions Programme, they promote an inclusive workspace. A workspace, in which anyone can thrive – regardless of race, gender, sex, sexual orientation, ethnicity, ability or socioeconomic backgrounds.

Gian Molinu, Chair at Pride Cymru, said:

“We are grateful for Admiral's consistent support. They have shown tremendous commitment to helping us support our community and prepare for our online event. With so many social events and venues cancelled or closed because of the pandemic, we recognise that people within the LGBT+ community can feel especially isolated and disconnected from each other. We want to show that Pride cannot be cancelled. While we have our community, we have our Pride. We are proud to work with Admiral to offer a platform for our community to come together and to celebrate diversity while highlighting the barriers LGBT+ people face. For this year's online event, we have the opportunity and flexibility to do something different. As well as having a fantastic range of entertainment from local and national talent, we have some really thought-provoking panel discussions lined up. Throughout the week, there will be discussions dealing with different issues affecting our community which show that our fight for equality and inclusion is far from over.”

Pride Cymru's Big Online Week will run between 24 and 30 August. There will be BSL interpreting and closed-captioning, and there is a range of family-friendly morning activities to join. There will be a series of talks dealing with issues such as hate crime, trans health and ways to create a better future for LGBT+ people in Wales.