Administrators Appointed to Calon Energy Limited

The parent company behind the operators of Severn Power Station in Newport and Baglan Bay Power Station in Port Talbot has been put into administration.

Jim Tucker and David Pike from KPMG’s restructuring practice were appointed joint administrators of Calon Energy Limited (CEL) yesterday.

CEL is the holding company of the Calon Energy Group, a leading independent power producer in the UK, with a 2.3 GW combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) portfolio operating across three sites:

Severn Power Station, Newport (850 MW);

Sutton Bridge Power Station, Sutton Bridge, Lincolnshire (850 MW);

Baglan Bay Power Station, Port Talbot (582 MW).

Headquartered at Severn Power Station, the group employs approximately 111 staff. It also holds the relevant consents to construct a new CCGT at Willington Development Site in Derbyshire.

The operating companies below CEL, which own and operate the Severn, Sutton Bridge and Baglan Bay power stations, are not in any insolvency process and continue to trade under the control of their respective directors and management teams. All members of staff remain employed and will continue to be paid as normal.

Jim Tucker, restructuring partner at KPMG and joint administrator, said: