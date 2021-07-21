Adam Builds New Business with Redrow at Mill Meadows, Sudbrook

Professional bricklayer Adam Davis has launched his own company after working with Redrow for eight years, currently at the north Wales headquartered housebuilder’s Mill Meadows development at Sudbrook.

Adam completed his apprenticeship after leaving school some 16 years ago and has started A & K Bricklaying Services Ltd having worked as a subcontractor on Redrow sites for eight years.

Since becoming a contractor, Adam now has a team of 17 bricklayers subcontracting with him to fulfil his company’s contract with Redrow at its Mill Meadows site. This site has also just been recognised with a national NHBC Pride in the Job award for “the highest standards in house-building”.

According to Adam, his work ethic and the premium housebuilder’s commitment to quality are a perfect fit.

“It just works with Redrow – they demand the best quality, while I take massive pride in my job and treat every house I work on as my own – I want it perfect!” he said. “It’s intense because they are the best sites to work on – better run, very organised and safe. It’s also great to know we have such a strong pipeline of work ahead with the homes in such demand.”

Adam says it does feel different being his own boss and managing more people.

“I’m driven, and want to achieve things in life, and having my own name on my back, it feels like the next big step in my career,” he explained. “I’ve got a great team of professionals, lots of whom I’ve taken on as apprentices in the past, and who are now friends. I’ve always believed that a good attitude and teamwork are really important, and we have that. “The Redrow team has really encouraged me and supported me to make sure that I grow at a comfortable pace and don’t feel under any pressure. At the same time they want us to look at more new sites and say the team and I are doing well, and it’s great to be appreciated.”

The company is based in Adam’s hometown of Ystradgynlais in the Brecon Beacons and is a real family affair; wife and co-director, Katie takes care of all the administration and Adam says he would love nothing better than for his young children to follow them into the business.

“My son is only four and he’s always asking to come to work with daddy, so you never know!”

Craig Thomas, Site Manager at Mill Meadows, said Adam deserves every success.