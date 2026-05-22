Acuity Law Strengthens Commercial and Technology Practice with Appointment of Oliver Woodhouse

Acuity Law has appointed Oliver Woodhouse as Partner within its Commercial & Technology team, further strengthening the firm’s national capability in financial services regulation, FinTech and technology-driven markets.

Oliver leads Acuity Law’s Financial Services Regulatory practice and plays a central role in the firm’s FinTech sector offering, advising start-ups, scale-ups and established financial institutions on complex regulatory, commercial and strategic matters. He brings significant experience across payments, banking, insurance, consumer finance and embedded finance, supporting clients operating in highly regulated and fast-evolving markets.

Recognised for his commercially focused and pragmatic approach, Oliver advises UK and international clients on a broad range of regulatory matters, including FCA authorisations and registrations, payments and e-money regulation, consumer credit, financial crime compliance, insurance distribution, outsourcing arrangements, governance and compliance frameworks, and the regulatory aspects of corporate transactions and change in control matters.

In addition to his private practice experience, Oliver has held in-house legal and regulatory roles, giving him a strong understanding of the operational and commercial challenges faced by regulated businesses. This experience enables him to provide strategic advice that balances regulatory compliance with providing commercial solutions that drive business growth.

Oliver’s recent work includes advising e-money institutions and challenger banks on product launches and embedded finance solutions, supporting international FinTech groups on UK acquisitions and FCA applications, advising InsurTech businesses on UK market entry and insurance distribution partnerships, and assisting firms with the development and remediation of financial crime systems and controls.

His experience also includes advising wealth management groups and insurance intermediaries on regulatory aspects of acquisitions and disposals, supporting consumer credit businesses on FCA perimeter and compliance issues, and providing outsourced legal and regulatory support to scaling FinTech and financial services businesses.

Oliver joins Acuity Law’s Commercial & Technology team as a senior leader working closely with Rachelle Sellek, who leads the national practice. The team advises clients across the full lifecycle of innovation and growth, supporting businesses on complex commercial, regulatory and strategic matters across technology-led and regulated sectors.

The appointment forms part of Acuity Law’s continued investment in the growth of its Commercial & Technology and Financial Services Regulatory capabilities, reflecting increasing client demand for specialist advice at the intersection of technology, regulation and innovation.

Oliver Woodhouse said:

“I’m excited to be continuing the development of Acuity’s Commercial & Technology and Financial Services Regulatory offering. The firm’s entrepreneurial approach, sector focus and commitment to delivering commercially driven advice strongly align with the way I work and the support clients increasingly need as they navigate evolving regulatory and technology landscapes, to ensure they can operate with confidence.”

Rachelle Sellek, Partner and Head of the Commercial & Technology team, added: