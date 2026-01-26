Acuity Law Launches Expert-Led Legal E-Learning Platform for Businesses

Acuity Law has launched a new lawyer-led e-learning training platform designed to help businesses grow and thrive.

Part of its revamped Acuity Academy, the new platform aims to help organisations reduce legal risk at a time when many are increasingly reliant on AI and generic online tools for legal guidance.

As regulatory pressure intensifies and the cost of mistakes continues to rise, businesses face growing exposure to information that is outdated, inaccurate or non-compliant. Acuity Academy addresses this by providing practical, up-to-date training, giving organisations confidence that the guidance they rely on reflects current law and real-world best practice.

The e-learning platform of Acuity Academy has been designed to help businesses build stronger internal capability, empowering teams with the knowledge they need to make confident, informed decisions. By embedding practical legal understanding across organisations, the platform supports better leadership, faster decision-making and sustainable growth in an increasingly complex commercial environment.

Built around real legal expertise rather than generic content, the platform can evolve quickly in response to legal and regulatory change, helping organisations get things right first time and avoid costly mistakes.

Launching with 25 courses and plans to expand to more than 100, the platform initially covers a wide range of topics including employment law, equality, diversity and inclusion, directors’ duties, workplace investigations, intellectual property, and risk management for growing businesses. Over time, new courses will be developed in response to client feedback and demand, ensuring the offering continues to evolve to meet clients’ needs.

Steve Berry, Managing Partner and Executive Chairman of Acuity Law, said:

“Our new e-leaning platform is a natural extension of how we support our clients. Businesses today want more than just legal advice when something goes wrong, they want tools that help them make better business decisions that will aid long-term growth. “By combining expert legal training with flexible delivery and technology, the new e-learning offering of Acuity Academy allows us to support clients in a more proactive, practical and cost-effective way.”

Matt Mills, Product Manager at Acuity, said:

“We were already delivering a significant amount of training for clients, either face-to-face or via webinars but our clients were demanding greater flexibility in when and how they received the training they needed. With the new e-learning module, Acuity Academy now provides this. “It gives organisations access to legally accurate training written by the same lawyers who advise on these issues every day. With decisions being made faster and under greater pressure, businesses need confidence that the guidance they rely on is accurate and up to date.”

Acuity Academy can be used independently of Acuity Law’s legal services, allowing businesses to access training as a standalone solution. However, when more tailored advice is needed, clients can seamlessly access Acuity’s legal expertise.

The launch forms part of Acuity’s broader strategy to offer a more rounded client service, combining legal advice, technology and training to better meet the needs of modern businesses.