Acuity Law Advises MGY on a Further Acquisition in South Wales

Acuity Law has acted on behalf of MGY Estate Agents & Chartered Surveyors on the acquisition of Priory Estates and Lettings, strengthening its presence across south Wales.

With a strong foothold in Barry, MGY’s acquisition of Priory Estates reinforces its commitment to delivering comprehensive property services across Cardiff, Rhondda Cynon Taff, and the Vale of Glamorgan. Driven by a customer-centric strategy, the deal allows MGY to better meet the region’s housing needs by expanding its reach.

Led by associate Joe Smith, supported by solicitor David Williams and partner Damien Cann on the property side, the acquisition enables MGY to broaden its housing services across the wider region, and continue to contribute to the development of sustainable communities.

Joe Smith at Acuity Law said:

“We’re delighted to have been able to use our expertise to support MGY on another acquisition. Through the expansion of its portfolio, MGY is able to better fulfil the needs of its clients and deliver an exceptional level of service across wider south Wales.”

Michelle Bishop, director at MGY Estate Agents & Chartered Surveyors, said:

“We are excited to announce the acquisition of Priory Estates in Barry, a well-established name in the local property market. This acquisition is a key milestone in our growth strategy, enabling us to expand our presence in the Vale of Glamorgan. “By combining our strengths with the talented team at Priory Estates, we are confident that we can offer even greater value to our clients and continue to lead the way in providing exceptional service and stay at the forefront of our industry.”

The acquisition of Priory Estates will elevate MGY’s delivery of housing services, covering residential sales and lettings, land, surveys, valuations, new homes and commercial property. The tactical step marks a key milestone in the organisation’s wider growth strategy.

Headquartered in Cardiff, Acuity Law is a fast-growing law firm with over 150 lawyers supporting business clients throughout the UK. The firm’s ambitious growth strategy has seen it open offices in Birmingham, Leeds and Liverpool in recent years, adding to its presence in Bristol, London and Swansea.