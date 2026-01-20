Active Travel Works Begin in Llangollen

Works have begun to improve the walking routes in and around Llangollen.
Denbighshire County Council successfully secured grant funding from the Welsh Government’s Active Travel fund to improve some of the walking routes in the Brook Street and Pengwern areas of Llangollen.
The Welsh Government’s funding is in place to reduce the number of short everyday journeys that are undertaken in motor vehicles and to increase levels of active travel.
These works will aim to increase the levels of active travel in Llangollen, through creating safer walking routes to key local amenities such as schools and the town centre.
The improvements, which will take place between January and March, will include localised footway widening, improved pedestrian crossings and works to enhance junctions and will be undertaken by Pronin Ltd.
Councillor Barry Mellor, Lead Member for Environment and Transport, said:
“The introduction of a series of new active travel enhancement is a welcome addition to Llangollen. Not only is active travel creating safer walking routes for our most vulnerable road users such as the elderly and children, but it will also encourage residents to lower their carbon footprint by choosing to walk over driving short distances.”