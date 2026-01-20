Active Travel Works Begin in Llangollen

Works have begun to improve the walking routes in and around Llangollen.

Denbighshire County Council successfully secured grant funding from the Welsh Government’s Active Travel fund to improve some of the walking routes in the Brook Street and Pengwern areas of Llangollen.

The Welsh Government’s funding is in place to reduce the number of short everyday journeys that are undertaken in motor vehicles and to increase levels of active travel.

These works will aim to increase the levels of active travel in Llangollen, through creating safer walking routes to key local amenities such as schools and the town centre.

The improvements, which will take place between January and March, will include localised footway widening, improved pedestrian crossings and works to enhance junctions and will be undertaken by Pronin Ltd.

Councillor Barry Mellor, Lead Member for Environment and Transport, said: