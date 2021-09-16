Action Plan Encourages New Climate-Friendly Activity Across Swansea

Swansea Council is in talks with key partners on how its Charter on Climate Action can prompt widespread action across our communities.

The charter, launched this year to help tackle the climate emergency, aims to help the city go net zero carbon by 2050 – and the council net zero by 2030.

Officers are working with colleagues across the Public Services Board and the Swansea Environmental Forum (SEF) to develop an action plan that reaches across public and private sector including key organisations such as Swansea University, the Swansea Bay University Health Board, the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service and South Wales Police.

Other organisations the council plans to reach through the plan include the Swansea Council for Voluntary Service, Natural Resources Wales and the Ministry of Justice.

Andrea Lewis, the council’s joint deputy leader and cabinet member for climate change and service transformation, said:

“The whole cabinet and all directorates across the council are committed to our net zero agenda. “The SEF is a key strategic partnership for all aspects of the natural environment in Swansea – so it’s right that we work with its members along with others on this important step. “They and our partners share our aim to work together to initiate, develop and co-ordinate environmental action across our communities – and our charter will help as we move towards our net zero targets. “With their influence we will reach a wide range of influential organisations, their staff and associates.”

Members from across the council’s political spectrum became the first signatories of the council’s Charter on Climate Action this year. It’s a visible public reminder of the council’s net zero aims.

Cllr Lewis said:

“We’re committed to do all we can to help fix the problems of climate change that recent generations have created. “As a council we've been very successful in cutting our carbon footprint year after year – we’ve been on an ambitious path of carbon reduction since 2012 and intend to continue leading Wales in many areas of climate change, carbon reduction, sustainability and biodiversity.”

Swansea has the largest electric fleet of council vehicles of any local authority in Wales. It is enabling schools to go net zero carbon by generating solar power on their roofs and has already fitted the next generation of energy-efficient lights to the city’s network of street lighting.

The council’s pension fund is the most advanced in actively divesting from energy-rich businesses of any comparable fund in the UK and is investing in energy-efficiency projects around the world, while protecting the pensions of its members.

The council remains committed to supporting the Dragon Island project which would be one of the biggest integrated green energy projects in the world. The council is supporting the creation of solar farms across Swansea and is advancing the creation of a green Swansea Bay Metro integrated transport system with Welsh Government.

Its charter – published online for viewing purposes now and to be followed by a version that supporters can sign digitally – follows on from a Notice of Motion agreed by Council to declare a Climate Emergency.

People interested in making their own contribution to tackling the climate and nature emergency could, as a first step, visit the Environment Centre Swansea. This city centre community hub inspires positive action for a greener and healthier future. More: www.environmentcentre.org.uk.