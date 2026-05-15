Action for Children Manager Honoured at Royal Garden Party

Action for Children's Libby Webb has been honoured at a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in recognition of her outstanding work tackling the criminal exploitation of children.

The invitation celebrated her dedication to protecting vulnerable young people and ensuring they receive the support they need to stay safe and thrive. Representing Action for Children at the event, she joined guests from across the UK whose work is making a meaningful difference in communities.

In her role as Children's Services Manager for Action for Children in the county, Libby has been instrumental in raising awareness of child criminal exploitation and leading initiatives that safeguard children and young people at risk, working closely with partners to deliver vital support services across Flintshire.

Libby said:

“It was an incredible honour to be invited to Buckingham Palace to attend The King's Garden Party in recognition of work I am deeply passionate about and feel incredibly fortunate to do every day. It was a true privilege to represent Action for Children at such a special occasion. I'm hugely grateful to be nominated and considered for this opportunity, it's a moment I will always remember.”

Laurie Ryall, Action for Children's National Director for Wales, added: