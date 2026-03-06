Action for Children Launches Project to Protect and Empower Young Women

Action for Children has officially launched Women and Girls Together, an innovative early intervention service designed to support vulnerable females aged 11 to 21.

The event, held at the historic Picton Castle in Pembrokeshire during the week of International Women’s Day, brought together young people, practitioners, partners and high profile supporters to highlight the urgent need for specialised help for girls facing exploitation risks, harmful behaviours or targeting by perpetrators.

The pioneering service focuses on empowering young women to make safer, more informed choices; improving their emotional wellbeing and confidence; and preventing issues escalating to crisis point — including reducing the need for entry into statutory services or care.

The launch featured powerful contributions from:

Louise Harries – Temporary Superintendent, Dyfed Powys Police

Meghan Smyth – Previous Women & Girls project participant

Two members of Merched y Môr – Part of the ground breaking all‑female Pembrokeshire crew who rowed 3,000 miles across the Atlantic in the World’s Toughest Row, becoming the first female crew from Wales to complete the challenge.

Christina Williams, Service Coordinator for Women and Girls Together, said: