Act Now to Benefit from Land Transaction Tax Holiday

A leading Welsh law firm are reminding house buyers in Wales that the current Land Transaction Tax holiday is currently due to end on 31st March 2021.

In Wales, it is estimated that around 80% of homebuyers liable for the main rates of land transaction tax, will save approximately £2,450 per transaction during the current holiday.

Across their six South Wales offices, Howells Solicitors complete over 1000 house sales and purchases each month, on behalf of clients buying properties in Wales and England. In England, houses buyers can currently benefit from a similar holiday having been applied to Stamp Duty Land Tax; this will also end on 31st March 2021.

Mark Hobbs, Managing Director of Howells Solicitors is concerned that they might miss the benefits provided by the current tax holidays. This is because the significant upturn in property transactions added to the lockdown is creating a bottleneck for transactions in the system. The searches provided by local authorities are taking significantly longer to be processed, as are surveys and offers of mortgage.

He stated,

“Whilst the end of March is still four months away, house buyers need to be aware that the purchase of their property has to be completed on or before 31st March 2021, in order to be eligible.”

Mr Hobbs continued,