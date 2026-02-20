‘Act Now on Business Rates to Prevent Further Economic Damage’, Welsh Government is Warned

Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) Wales has written to Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Finance, Mark Drakeford MS, warning that the Welsh Government Budget 2026/27 will deliver a “severe blow to the hospitality and leisure sector that is already struggling to thrive”.

FSB’s Small Business Index figures show confidence at “a dismal” minus -58 points. For the first time the number of small firms expecting to downsize, close or sell in the next 12 months (30%) now exceeds those planning to grow (18%). The domestic economy is the top concern for 68% of businesses, followed by tax burdens that stands a 45%.

FSB Wales said it was asking the Cabinet Secretary to act quickly to prevent further damage to the Welsh economy and protect the businesses that bring life to high streets across Wales and the many community benefits they create.

The organisation said it welcomed a new retail multiplier that will ease pressure on shops, but added that the decision to exclude hospitality and leisure is “very concerning”.

It said that its analysis shows a typical small retailer will face an 18% rise in business rates, yet a hospitality or leisure business with the same rateable value will see a 40% increase by the end of the transitional period. For medium sized properties in these sectors, their bills could jump by as much as 70% once the transitional relief ends.

A recent Welsh Government announcement of a 15% relief for pubs, music venues and restaurants alongside transitional relief will slow the increase in bills for this next budget year, FSB Wales said. However, by the end of the three-year transition period many businesses will revert to a significant rise in bills, it warned.

In addition, 6,500 properties will be placed into business rates for the first time because the Small Business Rate Relief threshold remains frozen, the organisation said.

Joshua Miles, Head of FSB Wales, said: