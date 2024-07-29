Acquisition Facilitates Growth of Payroll Firm

Ammanford-based Augustus Payroll Services is celebrating the acquisition of Payroll Compliance Ltd.
Lawyers James Lewis-Hyndman and Rob Cherry from Peter Lynn and Partners Solicitors were able to complete the transaction within a two-week time frame, facilitating a smooth transition for both the new owners and the client base that was being transferred across.
“James and Rob were fantastic,” said Kay Augustus, owner of Augustus Payroll Services. “We had a very tight timescale to complete the purchase, however, they were more than up to the task which allowed us to complete the deal without any disruption to the client bank we acquired.”
The five-figure acquisition of the Bristol-based business has increased the number of companies Augustus Payroll works with and has given it a strong foothold for growth in a new geographical area.
Kay certainly set us a challenge with the timescale of this transaction,” said James, “however, thanks to our extensive experience in business acquisitions such as this, we were able to undertake the transfer of ownership in a timely manner that satisfied all parties and we wish Kay well as she seeks to develop her business further.”