Acquisition Facilitates Growth of Payroll Firm

Ammanford-based Augustus Payroll Services is celebrating the acquisition of Payroll Compliance Ltd.

Lawyers James Lewis-Hyndman and Rob Cherry from Peter Lynn and Partners Solicitors were able to complete the transaction within a two-week time frame, facilitating a smooth transition for both the new owners and the client base that was being transferred across.

“James and Rob were fantastic,” said Kay Augustus, owner of Augustus Payroll Services. “We had a very tight timescale to complete the purchase, however, they were more than up to the task which allowed us to complete the deal without any disruption to the client bank we acquired.”

The five-figure acquisition of the Bristol-based business has increased the number of companies Augustus Payroll works with and has given it a strong foothold for growth in a new geographical area.