Acquisition Accelerates Growth for EV Charging Infrastructure Firm

Cardiff-based EV charging infrastructure operator PLUG Charging has acquired the UK and Ireland charge point estate of Wattif.

The acquisition includes 350 charge points located across the UK and Ireland at a wide range of destinations including train stations, NHS and health board sites, holiday parks, retail parks, hospitality venues and hotels.

The newly acquired estate will be fully integrated into PLUG Charging’s operational platform, bringing all sites under PLUG’s management, monitoring and support model. This includes 24/7 driver support, proactive fault monitoring, remote diagnostics and access to PLUG’s driver app.

PLUG Charging partners with local authorities, public sector organisations and commercial site owners to ensure charging assets are installed and actively managed, maintained and optimised throughout their lifecycle.

Jarrad Morris, Founder and CEO of PLUG Charging, said:

“This acquisition marks a significant milestone for PLUG and accelerates our growth across both the UK and Ireland. It strengthens our network with a high-quality portfolio of assets in locations where charging reliability and user experience genuinely matter. “From transport hubs and healthcare settings to retail, leisure and hospitality destinations, these charge points serve a wide range of drivers every day. By bringing them into PLUG, we are raising the operational standard – improving uptime, enhancing support and delivering a more seamless experience through our driver app and support services. “As the EV market matures, success will be defined by trust, performance and long-term stewardship of infrastructure. This transaction reinforces our ambition to be the operator of choice for organisations looking for a dependable, future-proof charging partner.”

Andreas Strand, CEO of Wattif EV AS, said: