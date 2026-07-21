Acquis Welcomes Kevin Crowley as Head of Data and Business Intelligence

Acquis, a provider of specialist insurance products and services to the leasing and asset finance industry, has appointed Kevin Crowley as its new Head of Data and Business Intelligence (BI).

Kevin brings more than 15 years of experience in the financial services and insurance industries, across data strategy, analytics, and business intelligence functions. He has previously held senior roles as Head of BI at Go.Compare, Head of Data and BI for Hodge Bank, VP of Data and Analytics for Alcumus and Head of Data and Insight for The Scouts Association. His expertise is in building an organisation's data function as a truly integrated business partner, connecting data initiatives to business outcomes to support strategic business rather than purely reporting functions.

In his new role at Newport-based Acquis Kevin will be responsible for shaping and delivering the organisation's data and business intelligence strategy, strengthening how data is used across the business to support timely, informed decision-making. Kevin will also look to enhance the analytics provided to clients and partners, building a scalable data platform to underpin future growth.

Together, these initiatives will help ensure data remains at the centre of Acquis' continued expansion, supporting improved performance and outcomes for clients and partners across global markets.

Kevin said:

“It's a real pleasure to join the Acquis team. Having worked in the industry for a number of years, I've seen how Acquis has evolved into the company it is today, and I'm excited to help turn data into clear, actionable insights for teams across the business, helping to further strengthen an already well-established and trusted organisation. “My focus is on creating a data function that the business can rely on, delivering value quickly while modernising platforms, tools, and ways of working.”

Nick Leader said: