Acquis Data Services Appoints New Client Manager

Acquis Data Services has appointed James Long as client manager for Lumia, the central register for asset finance borrowing that has been designed to identify suspicious or irregular balance-sheet borrowing on a large scale.

In this new role at Acquis Data Services, James will be responsible for the maintenance and development of the Lumia platform. He will be the leading point of contact with its members, as well as coordinating and facilitating reporting and any product developments for Lumia, ensuring that all processes deliver an effective end-to-end customer experience.

Prior to joining Newport-based Acquis Data Services, James worked for Paragon for seven years as a portfolio manager, where he was responsible for a portfolio of property clients (£536m),with borrowings from £1m to £25m in both corporate and personal names. He also developed Paragon’s in-life monitoring utilising a variety of technologies to drive improvement and efficiencies. Prior to this, James has worked within the financial industry at various roles in commercial credit within both Barclays and RBS.

Launched in 2022, Lumia is a central register of asset finance borrowing that provides a clear and real-time insight into a customer’s lending exposure, alerting the lender to possible fraudulent activity. With 42 asset finance companies now signed up to the platform, it covers over 400,000 agreements that are in place, with a value of over £24bn.

James said:

“I’m thrilled to be joining Acquis Data Services as Client Manager and really looking forward to working closely with our clients and helping them unlock the full value of their data. It’s really exciting to be joining at this time as Lumia really has gained momentum in the marketplace and is becoming a powerful tool for the Lumia community by helping to mitigate fraud, credit and operational risks, whilst aiding smarter decision making and industry collaboration.”

James Rudolf, Director at Acquis Data Services, said: