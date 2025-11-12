Acorn by Synergie Joins Southern University Framework to Support Recruitment Across UK Higher Education

Recruitment specialist Acorn by Synergie has been appointed to the Southern Universities Procurement Consortium (SUPC) Framework Agreement for the Provision of Recruitment Services.

This appointment recognises Acorn by Synergie as a supplier to universities and higher education institutions across the UK, supporting them with trusted, compliant, and cost-effective recruitment solutions through a streamlined procurement process.

The SUPC framework enables member institutions to source recruitment services efficiently, ensuring quality, compliance, and value for money. Acorn by Synergie has been appointed across all four lots of the framework. This includes non-specialist roles, IT roles, commercial roles and executive and senior leadership roles.

As part of the agreement, Acorn by Synergie will work with procurement and HR teams within participating universities to deliver permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment support tailored to each institution’s needs.

Bernard Ward, Managing Director of Acorn by Synergie, said:

“We’re delighted to be named as a supplier on the SUPC framework. This agreement enables us to strengthen our partnerships with higher education institutions across the UK and continue delivering tailored, expert recruitment services that support their strategic goals. “This is a fantastic opportunity for us to further demonstrate our commitment to the higher education sector, helping universities to find the right people who will shape the future of education.”

The SUPC framework is accessible to members of six regional consortia across the UK, including Southern Universities Purchasing Consortium (SUPC), Higher Education Purchasing Consortium, Wales (HEPCW), London Universities Purchasing Consortium (LUPC), North Eastern Universities Purchasing Consortium (NEUPC), Advanced Procurement for Universities and Colleges (APUC), North Western Universities Procurement Consortium (NWUPC).