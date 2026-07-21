Achieve Together Celebrates Triple Excellent Rating From Care Inspectorate Wales

Achieve together's teams in Cwm Taf Morgannwg, supporting people at Ty Coch and Ty Newydd, have been awarded an Outstanding achievement by Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW), receiving an Excellent rating in all three inspection areas: Wellbeing, Care & Support, and Leadership & Management.

The inspection recognised the organisation's commitment to supporting people to live happy, healthy and independent lives, with inspectors noting that people consistently experience excellent outcomes and are empowered to make choices about their daily lives.

Inspectors praised the person-centred approach taken by team members across both areas, highlighting how people are helped to achieve what matters most to them, maintain their wellbeing, and access the right support at the right time. The report also recognised strong safeguarding practices, effective medication management, high-quality care planning, and a culture where colleagues feel valued and supported.

The service, which supports adults in their own homes through supported living arrangements in Ty Coch and Ty Newydd, was commended for promoting independence, understanding individuals' communication needs and ensuring people have a meaningful voice in decisions about their support.

Fay Louise Harvey, Head of Area Operations, Achieve together, said:

“We are incredibly proud of this achievement and the Excellent ratings awarded across all three areas of inspection. This recognition reflects the dedication, compassion and professionalism shown every day by our teams in Ty Coch and Ty Newydd. Most importantly, it reflects the positive outcomes experienced by people we support, who are at the heart of everything we do.”

The inspection further highlighted the service's robust governance and quality assurance processes, safe recruitment practices and ongoing investment in colleague training and development.

Rachael Hawkins, Operations Director – Wales & South West, Achieve together, said: