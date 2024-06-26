Accountants Offer ‘Emotional Support’ Alongside Financial Expertise

Accountants bring the empathy, adaptability and expertise that SMEs need, a new report says.

To mark United Nations Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSME) Day, the report from ACCA showcases stories from finance leaders, entrepreneurs and business support organisations across the globe. It aims to highlight the role of accountants in guiding SMEs through the challenges and opportunities of the business landscape.

Aleksandra Zaronina-Kirillova, ACCA's head of SME professional insights, said:

“In a world where SMEs are confronted with rapid change, from navigating digital transformation and sustainability, to managing talent shortages and inflation, the role of accountancy professionals as empathetic and indispensable partners has never been more vital. “Accountants, with their unique blend of financial expertise, strategic vision, and human understanding, are the listeners, the problem-solvers, and the trusted advisors who stand alongside entrepreneurs, offering not just financial guidance but also emotional support and a deep understanding of the human stories behind the businesses they serve. This collection of stories celebrates successes from around the world.”

The report, Accountants at the Heart of SME Resilience and Growth, includes a range of stories in written and video formats and is designed to be a useful resource for SMEs and the accountancy professionals who support them. It also includes a toolkit offering practical tools and insights on a range of topics of interest to SMEs.