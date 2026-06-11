Accountancy Firm Boosts Team With New Talent

Accountancy and tax specialist Kilsby Williams has made a series of appointments to its team, supporting young professionals at the start of their careers.

Hazel Carter has been appointed as a senior in the business services team, joining the independent firm after completing an apprenticeship at Forvis Mazars where she achieved her AAT Level 4 qualification.

Hazel said:

“Kilsby Williams is the next chapter of my accounting journey. I am excited to broaden my accounting and auditing experience, as well as progress my qualifications and professional development with the guidance of their brilliant, supportive team.”

Hazel is joined in the business services team by a quartet of new trainees: Amy Grant, Gethin Little, Bronwen Lock and Sila Yalcinkaya. Completing the appointments are tax assistant Sian Flagg-Catterall and payroll trainee Hannah Stephenson.

Jonathan Harrhy, partner at Kilsby Williams, said:

“A career in accountancy, payroll or tax can be incredibly rewarding, which is why our firm is passionate about helping new and emerging talent take the next step in their careers, whether they are starting out in the field or on their way up the ladder. “We are delighted to welcome Hazel, Amy, Gethin, Bronwen, Sila, Sian and Hannah to the team. As they progress professionally, through hard work and hands on experience, their contributions across our key service areas will be valuable for our clients.”

Established in 1991, Kilsby Williams works with clients locally in south Wales, extending across the UK and globally. Their clients range from sole traders to international quoted groups.