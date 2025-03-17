Accelerator Programme Set to Support Innovations for the Welsh Transport Sector

A new accelerator programme will support Welsh businesses and entrepreneurs in developing cutting-edge innovations for the transport sector.

Transport for Wales (TfW) and Media Cymru are joining forces to launch the programme, with applications now open.

TfW is looking to enhance customer experience, efficiency, and sustainability across its transport network via its dedicated innovation services offered by the Lab by TfW team.

The 10-week programme will provide expert-led training delivered by the Lab by TfW team alongside design consultancy and applied research facility PDR. It aims to help start-ups turn ideas into scalable, market-ready solutions.

Following the research and development lab, there will be an opportunity to apply for funding of up to £30,000 from TfW and up to £50,000 from Media Cymru.

Media Cymru is a 22-partner media innovation consortium funded by UKRI. It has a mission to drive transformative innovation in the Cardiff Capital Region’s media sector, with a focus on fair, green, global, economic growth.

Participants in the programme will have the opportunity to test and deploy their solutions directly within TfW with a focus on solving key industry challenges.

The Media Specific Challenges as outlined by Media Cymru are:

Supporting tourism via the transport network.

Strengthening the use of the Welsh language across the network.

Creating mixed-media experiences to improve commuter journeys.

Promoting the brand and/or offering using new forms of media.

Attracting people to use the network via new media.

Applicants must be based in Wales.

Gavin Johnson, Research and Development Producer, Media Cymru said:

“We're pleased to announce this ambitious new collaboration with Transport for Wales. Together with Lab by TfW, we're bringing together creative innovators to devise and imagine new, accessible experiences and products for people travelling on a range of routes across TFW's network. “The innovation process at Lab by TfW will not only hone a selection of market-ready ideas but pave the way for new possibilities for the future of active travel and tourism in Wales. This collaboration is all about shaking things up, building new habits, and bringing fresh, innovative opportunities to the rail network.”

Transport Specific Challenges as outlined by Transport for Wales are:

Revenue Generation and Cost Efficiency

Identifying new revenue opportunities Designing cost-effective solutions Leveraging AI to enhance operations

Modal Shift and Engagement

Encouraging more people to use sustainable transport Developing an integrated, sustainable transport system

Operational Excellence

Improving rail and bus performance Enhancing safety for passengers and staff Strengthening climate resilience

Barry Lloyd, Head of Innovation and New Product Development, said:

“I am excited for the launch of cohort 6 of Lab by TfW’s Innovation Accelerator, a transformative initiative designed to ignite creativity and drive groundbreaking ideas for the transport and media sectors in Wales. “This programme is tailored to empower visionary minds, fostering an environment where innovative concepts can flourish and evolve into impactful solutions. I look forward to welcoming successful applicants to our dedicated innovation space in TfW HQ for the programme.”

Interested businesses and individuals can find out more about the programme and apply via https://tfw.wales/lab/accelerator.