In this exclusive interview Nicola Simpson, Technical Director at RPS talks to Business News Wales about the contenting process and how Wales should look at how things are done in England, in terms of improving the DCO process.

Nicola is an experienced marine scientist with a demonstrated history of working in the environmental consulting industry. Skilled in Offshore Wind Energy, Marine Renewables, Coastal Developments, Marine Biology, Environmental Consulting, and Environmental Science. Nicola has a strong research professional with a Master of Science – MS focused in Advance Methods in Taxonomy and Biodiversity from Imperial College London.

Founded in 1970, RPS is a leading global professional services firm of 5,000 consultants and service providers. Operating in 125 countries, working across six continents they define, design and manage projects that create shared value to a complex, urbanising and resource-scarce world. They work across six sectors: property, energy, transport, water, resources, defence and government services.

Accelerating Consent Wales Lags Behind England In Terms of DCO Processes from Business News Wales on Vimeo.