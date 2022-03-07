ACCA Thinks – Episode Two: Supporting SMEs

In this second episode of ACCA Thinks, host Lloyd Powell, Head of ACCA Cymru, talks to Aleksandra Zaronina-Kirillova, Head of SME Professional Insights at ACCA, about her role within the organisation and how it supports SMEs.

Zaronina-Kirillova develops research and advises on policy issues for ACCA related to SME/SMP (Small and Medium Enterprise/Small and Medium Practices). Having previously worked for SMEs in the pharmaceutical, transport and hospitality sectors, she has first-hand experience of the realities and needs of SMEs and develops practical initiatives to support SMEs for ACCA.

Here she discusses with Lloyd the support on offer to help SMEs with the challenges of developing a sustainable business and digital transformation.

The ACCA, which offers the Chartered Certified Accountant qualification, is thriving community of 233,000 members and 536 students. The ACCA team believes accountancy is essential for economies to prosper, which is why it works across the globe to build the profession and create fairer, more transparent societies.

