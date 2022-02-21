Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

ACCA Thinks – Episode One: Impact of Sustainability on Accounting

The new ACCA Thinks podcast series explores the work of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) – a global professional body for accountants – and the current thinking of its partners and members.

In the first episode, host Lloyd Powell, Head of ACCA Cymru, talks to Emmeline Skelton, ACCA Head of Sustainability, about the impact of sustainability on accountancy.

Skelton has a wealth of experience as a sustainability practitioner including more than a decade at PwC, and within the UN Global Compact where she was involved with the production of the SDG Compass.

Lloyd and Skelton discuss the impact of Cop26, how businesses can tackle the race to net zero and how ACCA can support companies on their sustainability journey.

The ACCA, which offers the Chartered Certified Accountant qualification, is a thriving community of 233,000 members and 536 students. The ACCA team believes accountancy is essential for economies to prosper, which is why it works across the globe to build the profession and create fairer, more transparent societies.

